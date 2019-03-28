Hanover investigators announce child solicitation arrest

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Charlottesville man was charged with soliciting a child, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

“Investigators arrested Frank Marion Saxon, Jr., 56, of Charlottesville, Virginia. After executing a search warrant with the assistance of the Albemarle County Police Department, Saxon was charged with five felony counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children,” a Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said. “Saxon is being held at the Albemarle Regional Jail with no bond.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

