Motorcyclist killed in garbage truck crash
Massive fire burns apartment complex near JMU
Video shows SUV driver collide with Henrico school bus

Fredericksburg police seeking person of interest in connection to suspicious death

Posted 7:46 pm, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:48PM, March 28, 2019

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police are attempting to locate a person of interest in connection to a suspicious death that occurred in Fredericksburg Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m., the 911 communication Communications Center received a call for help from an apartment in the 100 block of Golden Leaf Court.

Patrol officers responded to the apartment and discovered a deceased woman, identified as Karen Woodall, 44, of Fredericksburg.

Police are now attempting to locate Barry Nelson Sullivan, 45, of Fredericksburg, who is a person of interest in this investigation.

Sullivan is believed to be driving a 2003 Honda Civic that is black in color bearing Virginia license plate UVN-7771. The vehicle is missing two hubcaps on the passenger side.

Police say that Sullivan may be armed and dangerous, to not approach him.

Black 2003 Honda Civic. Virginia license plate UVN-7771.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.