Fredericksburg police seeking person of interest in connection to suspicious death

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police are attempting to locate a person of interest in connection to a suspicious death that occurred in Fredericksburg Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m., the 911 communication Communications Center received a call for help from an apartment in the 100 block of Golden Leaf Court.

Patrol officers responded to the apartment and discovered a deceased woman, identified as Karen Woodall, 44, of Fredericksburg.

Police are now attempting to locate Barry Nelson Sullivan, 45, of Fredericksburg, who is a person of interest in this investigation.

Sullivan is believed to be driving a 2003 Honda Civic that is black in color bearing Virginia license plate UVN-7771. The vehicle is missing two hubcaps on the passenger side.

Police say that Sullivan may be armed and dangerous, to not approach him.