Crews battle massive fire at apartment complex near JMU in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Fire officials said everyone has been safely evacuated from a major fire that broke out at an apartment complex near James Madison University in Harrisonburg Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Southview Apartments in the 1000 block of Lois Lane, according to the university’s student newspaper, The Breeze.

Harrisonburg Fire officials said ‏”all occupants were safely evacuated” as of just after 1:20 p.m.

The blaze had increased from a three-alarm to five-alarm fire as of 12:30 p.m., according to WHSV.

In addition to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County crews, firefighters were being dispatched from as far away as Augusta County, the station reported.

Please avoid the 1000 block of Lois Lane due to structure fire pic.twitter.com/90VJnMyzMJ — Harrisonburg Fire (@HFDVA) March 28, 2019

James Madison University sent an alert, since many students live at the apartments, urging folks to avoid the area.

Fire officials said Peachgrove Road from Neff Avenue is shutdown and drivers were urged to also avoid Lois Lane.

Smoke from the fire could be seen in downtown Harrisonburg and from WHSV’s skycam on Massanutten mountain.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.