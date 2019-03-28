A Vegan Twist on Meringue

Posted 10:15 am, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21AM, March 28, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - If you are looking for a new dessert to add to your recipe box, we’ve got you covered.  Local chef Paul Kostandin is here with one of his restaurant's best sellers, it's called Pavlova.  Postbellum is located at 1323 W. Main Street 

http://www.postbellumrichmond.com/

