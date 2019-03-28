89-year-old woman receives gift of hearing: ‘I feel like a human being now’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local woman received the gift of hearing this morning thanks to a generous donation.

89-year-old Mildred Austin was fitted for a pair of hearing aids on Thursday.

The devices were donated to her by the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation, which helps people affected by hearing loss who can't afford expensive hearing aids on their own.

Austin says the new hearing aids are a blessing.

"I feel like a human being now, like I've come to life," Austin said.

Austin turns 90 years old in May. She says the hearing aids the best birthday gift so far.