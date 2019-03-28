20th Annual Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - One of the biggest and best annual events in Richmond is happening Saturday, April 13th, and there’s still time to register! Meghan Keogh, Event Director at Sports Backers, joined us to share more details about what you can expect on the day of the race!

For more information about this year’s 10K, you can contact Sports Backers. They are located at 100 Avenue of Champions, Suite 300 in Richmond. You can also give them a call at 804-285-9495 or visit them online at www.sportsbackers.org. And find them on social media at www.Facebook.com/UkropsMonumentAvenue10k.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS}