‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ initiative

Posted 1:11 pm, March 27, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Sheriff Vanessa Crawford and Deputy Brandon Jarman discuss the 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event. Held annually by the Petersburg Sheriff's Office and the James House, this initiative is an international men's march to help raise awareness of the issue of men's violence against women.  The event will be held Saturday, April 13 at Cameron Field in Petersburg starting at 9am. For more information, and to register, you can head to www.jameshouse.org.

