TravelMag picks 7 best restaurants in downtown Richmond. Do you agree?

RICHMOND, Va. — When it comes to picking the best — of anything — opinions often vary. Recently TravelMag highlighted the 7 best restaurants in downtown Richmond.

The list, according to the article’s author, was compiled by independent research and the opinions/experiences of others. She called the list “a mix of classic Southern fare and exotic bites from across the globe.”

L’Opossum

Earning a James Beard Foundation Award for Excellence, the French-inspired menu is just as delightfully odd as you’d expect from the restaurant’s name.

Nota Bene Restaurant & Bar

A casual and relaxed atmosphere awaits at Nota Bene, along with a menu filled with wood-fired entrees and other Italian-inspired items.

Pasture

The menu is Southern, but not in an overly, chicken-fried way.

Lemaire

Serving New American cuisine at The Jefferson Hotel, a historic property that begs a visit, Lemaire fills the menu with local ingredients and culture

Saison

Saison celebrates international cuisine inspired by the founders’ travels to Central America.

Tarrant’s Cafe

The expansive dinner menu offers seafood, steak, poultry, pasta, pizza, sandwiches and more

Bar Solita

A new restaurant with Mediterranean flair and flavors stemming from Italy, France, Greece, Northern Africa and the Middle East, Bar Solita specializes in wood-fired pizzas and house-made pastas, as well as your favorite cocktails.

Click here to read more about TravelMag’s take on Richmond and its restaurants.

