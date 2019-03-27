× Richmond Kickers Season Opener & Ladybug Fund Wine Tasting & Silent Auction

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Kickers 27th Season Opener, Saturday, March 30, at City Stadium, gates open at 3:30 PM, game starts at 5:00PM against the Lansing Ignite FC.

ADMISSION – Children three and under do not require a ticket . Ages 4 and over must have a ticket for admission into the match.

ANIMALS – Only certified service dogs or service dogs in training will be allowed at City Stadium. All other animals are prohibited.

BIKE PARKING – A number of bicycle racks are available at City Stadium.

PARKING – Parking at City Stadium will cost $5 per event CASH ONLY. You can pre-purchase parking for the entire season for only $35 (plus fees).

WEATHER – Soccer games are subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. Games will be delayed in the event of lightning in the area. Soccer matches are only cancelled if conditions are deemed unplayable by the match officials.

For more information on Kickers visit https://www.richmondkickers.com/matchday-info or https://www.richmondkickers.com/news_article/show/975903

The 19th Annual Ladybug Fund Wine Tasting & Silent Auction is on Saturday, March 30, 6-9:30 at Richmond Raceway Torque Club. The fundraiser is Sponsored by SOAR365, formerly Greater Richmond ARC, monies raised will benefit children with disabilities who participate in organization programs. Wine tastings from around the world and the west Coast include Wine Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Patz & Hall, Chateau Set Michelle, and Col Solare. Craft beer from Midnight Brewery will be on tap, along with live Jazz music, and fine fare from Mosaic Catering.

Silent auction include overnight stays at the Linden Row Inn and Quirk Hotel; a weekend at the Omni Richmond; Sunday brunch at The Jefferson Hotel; a round of golf at Magnolia Green Golf Club; an opportunity to throw the “first pitch” at a Richmond Flying Squirrels game along with tickets for field level seats; a membership to the Richmond Fencing Club; and yes, another out of this world experience– a tandem skydiving certificate at Virginia Skydiving Center; chance to bid on a tour of the Kennedy Space Center and lunch with an astronaut. Tickets for adults ages 21 and over are $100 in advance and $110 at the door. For more information call (804) 358-1874, or visit https://www.soar365.org/