Police working to identify woman who robbed Henrico pharmacy

Posted 4:13 pm, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21PM, March 27, 2019

HENICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are working to identify the woman who robbed a Henrico pharmacy Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:20 p.m., Henrico Police responded to a pharmacy in the 8900 block of Patterson Ave for a commercial robbery.

A woman entered the business, approached the pharmacy counter, and demanded prescription medication.

The victim believed the subject may have been armed, but no weapon was displayed.

The woman then fled from the store and left in a dark-colored SUV.

The subject was described as black female, 45-55 years of age with dark hair, glasses, and wearing a dark blue jacket, blue and white striped shirt, carrying a purse.

The suspect’s vehicle

