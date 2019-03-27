× Police search for missing Fredericksburg teen

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.– Fredericksburg Police are asking anyone with information on a missing teen to contact them.

Kelly Astrid Quiros Chicas ran away from home on March 19, 2019 at 9 a.m., police said. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time.

Chicas is described as a Hispanic female, 16 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information please call the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122.