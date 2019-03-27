Middle school evacuated after threat

Police search for missing Fredericksburg teen

Posted 1:25 pm, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:27PM, March 27, 2019

FREDERICKSBURG, Va.– Fredericksburg Police are asking anyone with information on a missing teen to contact them.

Kelly Astrid Quiros Chicas ran away from home on March 19, 2019 at 9 a.m., police said. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time.

Chicas is described as a Hispanic female, 16 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information please call the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.