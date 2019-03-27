× Police investigating home invasion near VCU’s campus

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU Police are investigating a home invasion that took place near VCU’s campus Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., two armed suspects entered a home in the 700 block of West Marshall St.

According to witness statements, one of the victims opened the door to take out the trash when the first suspect entered the apartment. The suspect, who was wearing a mask, displayed a handgun, took cash and a cell phone and left the apartment. Shortly afterward the first suspect returned to the apartment with a second suspect before leaving and heading north on Gilmer street.

The first suspect is described as a black male, wearing a mask, a red (or maroon) scarf or bandana on his head and a plaid jacket. He was approximately 5’ 8” tall.

The second suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks, wearing a black jacket and a gray hoodie.

Richmond Police are leading the investigation.