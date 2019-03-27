NOVA Aquatics to put pools at Regency Square Mall

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A local swim club is preparing to dive into a West End mall.

NOVA Aquatics formally announced Tuesday evening its plans to expand operations with a 50,000-square-foot facility in the former Macy’s South building in Regency Square Mall at 1420 N. Parham Road.

Executive Director Ann McGee said the nonprofit will build a 50-meter pool and two 25-yard pools in the now-empty department store.

The nearly $18 million project will be funded with $3 million from NOVA; $13 million from Regency’s owners, Thalhimer Realty Partners and Rebkee Co.; and with $1.75 million in grant money from Henrico’s Economic Development Authority, which will vote on the funding in May.

