CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Police were called to the "Cambria Cove" neighborhood near Genito and Otterdale roads just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a man beating a woman outside of a home.

Police say once they got there, the suspect tried to drive off, hitting two people in the process including the original victim and a neighbor.

Officers used spike strips to stop the car and the man was arrested.