Swish! Basketball game celebrates inclusion at Louisa High School

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- It was a packed gym at Louisa County High School when the Louisa Lions hosted Orange Hornets Tuesday.

The game featured students enrolled in the schools' adapted curriculum and special needs programs.

"It definitely builds confidence," Dr. Carla Alpern, Louisa Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Services, said. "It definitely builds self esteem and that feeling of inclusion that they're just like everyone else."

School cheerleaders, bands, and a students' section filled with fans made the game a memorable one for the athletes and their families.

