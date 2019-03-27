Middle school evacuated after threat

Swish! Basketball game celebrates inclusion at Louisa High School

Posted 12:27 pm, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:32PM, March 27, 2019

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- It was a packed gym at Louisa County High School when the Louisa Lions hosted Orange Hornets Tuesday.

The game featured students enrolled in the schools' adapted curriculum and special needs programs.

"It definitely builds confidence," Dr. Carla Alpern, Louisa Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Services, said. "It definitely builds self esteem and that feeling of inclusion that they're just like everyone else."

School cheerleaders, bands, and a students' section filled with fans made the game a memorable one for the athletes and their families.

Eat It, Virginia! with Scott and Robey is a podcast driven by food. We discuss Richmond restaurants and food events, answer your most pressing food-related questions, and share listener-submitted dining suggestions. Email the show here.

Subscribe to “Eat It, Virginia!” on your favorite podcast app and be in the know on where to go. If you like what you hear, leave a review.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.