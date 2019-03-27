Local poets launch ‘Lingering in the Margins’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - ‘Lingering in the Margins’ is a collection of poetry by 50 local authors. The book is edited by Joanna Lee, Judy Mechiorre, and Marsha Owens, three poets from the River City Poets Collective.

Two of those editors, Joanne Lee and Marsha Owens joined us to tell us more about the selection process and themes in the book.

You can celebrate the launch of 'Lingering in the Margins’ Tuesday, April 9 at 6pm at the Patrick Henry Pub & Grille, located at 2300 E.

Broad St. in Richmond. 'Lingering in the Margins’ A River City Poets Reading will also be part of the 2019 RVA Lit Crawl Saturday, April 20 at 6:30pm at Chop Suey Books located at 2913 W. Cary St. here in Richmond. For more details, you can visit www.rivercitypoets.com or www.chopsueybook.com.