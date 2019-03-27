Latin Ballet of Virginia’s ‘La Pasion de Poe’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Teri Buschman and Jamie Allison LaNeave joined us today to give a preview of the Latin Ballet of Virginia's latest offering 'La Pasion de Poe'. The show, which runs March 28th until March 31st, brings to life the poetry of Edgar Allen Poe, who once called Richmond home.

Performances are held at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.

2880 Mountain Rd. Glen Allen, VA 23060

Cost: $20 general - $15 students and children - $10 for group sales and field trips

Thursday, March 28 at 10:30am (Field Trips for schools) Friday, March 29 at 7:30pm (Public Performance) Saturday, March 30 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm (Public Performances) Sunday, March 31 at 3:00pm (Public Performance)

For the complete details, and to get your tickets, you can head over to www.latinballet.com.