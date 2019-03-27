Teen driver charged after running into Virginia school bus

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Ten children and their school bus driver were treated at the hospital for minor injuries following a school bus crash Wednesday morning in King William County. The 17-year-old driver, who police said struck the bus, also suffered minor injuries.

“The school bus was traveling southbound on Route 605 and was stopping with the emergency equipment activated to pick up additional students,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said about the crash which occurred at the intersection of Route 605 and Route 1237. “A 2001 Ford F 250 pickup, driven by, a 17-year-old male, struck the school bus in the rear. There was 33 children passengers ranging from the ages of 5 to 12 years old on the bus at the time of the crash.”

The Ford truck driver was charged with reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.

The crash, which was reported at about 7:29 a.m., remains under investigation.

