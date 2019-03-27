How you can get FREE Gelati Celesti ice cream

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gelati Celesti, a Richmond-based ice cream shop, is giving away free scoops of ice cream on Wednesday, March 27 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. to help celebrate the upcoming Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k.

In exchange for providing your name and email address to the store, Gelati Celesti will give you a toddler-sized scoop of its Rainbow Cookies ice cream.

The perfect flavor for a race that bears the Ukrop's name.

"We've been making Rainbow Cookie Ice Cream for years. It's a wonderful product that goes back to when Ukrop's was operating supermarkets," Gelati Celesti owner Steve Rosser said. "The rainbow cookies were favorites with all of the children that would come into the store."

The free toddler-size scoop will be available at all five Gelati Celesti locations.

The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k is Saturday, April 14.

Eat It, Virginia! with Scott and Robey is a podcast driven by food. We discuss Richmond restaurants and food events, answer your most pressing food-related questions, and share listener-submitted dining suggestions. Email the show here.

Subscribe to “Eat It, Virginia!” on your favorite podcast app and be in the know on where to go. If you like what you hear, leave a review.