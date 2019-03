Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. -- A behavioral therapist at a Fairfax Center is charged with raping two women who have intellectual disabilities.

Investigators say it only came to light after they both gave birth, the Washington Post reports.

Now Fairfax Police have re-opened two older sexual assault cases they say have ties to the suspect, Bernard Betts-King.

The 60-year-old was charged with sexually assaulting both women.

Betts-King`s attorney said his client denies the allegations.