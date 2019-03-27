Davis Middle School evacuated following threat

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Students were safely evacuated from Elizabeth Davis Middle School following a Wednesday morning threat made at the Chester school.

“Students and school staff are relocating to Scott Elementary temporarily while Chesterfield Police are at our building,” principal Ed Maynes wrote in a message to parents. “All students and staff are safe. If you would, please do not come to the school at this time.”

The Chesterfield Police activity page indicated the incident in question was a bomb threat.

Chesterfield Police: Lt. Gary McGregor said the phone threat was received at about 10 a.m.

Police are at the school and conducting a safety sweep.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

