Passenger files $10 million lawsuit in fatal I-95 bus crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — One of the 56 passengers aboard the Tao’s Travel Inc. bus that overturned on Interstate 95 in Prince George County killing two people on March 19 has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the travel company.

Lawyers for Shivon Dollar-Moore, 40, of New York, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Prince George County Court.

Dollar-Moore was returning home from a wedding in South Carolina when the bus crashed in Virginia.

In addition to the two passengers who were killed, dozens more were hurt in the crash.

Dollar-Moore remained hospitalized following surgery for “severe back injuries,” according to her lawyers.

Yui Man Chow, the 40-year-old bus driver from Staten Island, New York, has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Chow was ordered to stay in Virginia pending his next bond hearing April 1.