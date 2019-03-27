10-year-old student dies after classroom fight in South Carolina

WALTERBORO, SC – A 10-year-old girl who was airlifted to the hospital after a school fight at a South Carolina elementary school has died, WCSC reports.

The student, identified as Raniya Wright, died Wednesday morning.

The fight occurred Monday at Forest Hills Elementary School.

Colleton County Schools reported the fight started in the classroom and school administrators intervened and request emergency medical services.

District spokesman Sean Gruber confirmed that one student was suspended.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Wright’s family.

The school district released a statement Wednesday:

Our community has suffered a tremendous loss. We are deeply saddened that Raniya Writght, a fifth-grade Forest Hills Elementary School student, has passed away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with this family in the difficult days ahead. The District has been communicating with the family to provide support and assistance, and we will continue to do so going forward.

Raniya was a wonderful student. She loved to write, spend time with her friends, play basketball and loved being a big sister. She was actively involved in her church as a junior usher. She will be missed greatly by her family, friends and the entire school community.

Our entire school district is saddened by this event. It is very difficult to experience the death of a young person. We are providing guidance and counseling service to students, staff and family members as needed. The well-being of our students and staff will remain a top priority as we deal with the emotions surrounding this tragedy. Children may be coming home with questions and worries about this loss. Please feel free to contact the school counselors of you have an issue you would like to discuss.

The district is cooperating fully with law enforcement as this matter is investigated. No futher information is available now regarding the status of the investigation, but additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers as we work through the pain and emotions of this devastating loss.