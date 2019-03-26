× Victim fighting for life following Prince George County shooting

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Prince George County Tuesday night.

Police responded to the shooting on Saddlebrook Lane around 7 p.m. and found an adult male with at least one gunshot wound to his body.

The victim was flown to VCU Medical Center with critical and potentially life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Currently, Prince George County Police investigators are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information related to this incident is requested to contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777; you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.