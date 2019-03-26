Attention Tigers! Tucker to take a HUGE class photo before tear down begins

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Nearly 60 years after it opened in Henrico’s West End, J.R. Tucker High School is preparing to say goodbye, at least in its current state. The county plans to tear down and replace the campus-style high school with a new, indoor school on the Parham Road land where the school’s football field is now located.

Before that happens though, the county wants to bring back Tucker alumni to celebrate one last time and take a class photo.

“The school’s many alumni and friends are invited to gather at the Parham Road campus April 20 to connect with other Tigers, reminisce about the existing school and celebrate the next chapter,” Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks announced. “From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., visitors are invited to walk the J.R. Tucker campus, including the gym and football stadium. There will be J.R. Tucker clothing and other items for sale, as well as yearbooks, and visitors can buy hot dogs, popcorn and drinks. School booster groups will also hold fundraising events.”

Construction of the new Tucker High School is slated to be begin this fall and be completed in 2021.

“Tucker students will continue to attend the school while the new facility is built,” Jenks reminded. “When the new school is completed… the existing school will be demolished.”

Notable Tucker alumni include former Virginia Governor Jim Gilmore, Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, former NBA player and ESPN host Tim Legler, and CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg.

J.R. Tucker High School Alumni Event

When: April 20

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Campus walkaround

11 a.m. to noon: JRTHS pep band plays

Noon: Group photo of J.R. Tucker alumni on football field

*Booster events start at 8 a.m.

Where:

J.R. Tucker High School

2910 N. Parham Road

Henrico, Va. 23294

