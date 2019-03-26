Shelby Brown recognized at Henrico Board of Supervisors Meeting for helping man living in tent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- CBS 6's Shelby Brown was recognized at the Henrico County Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday for her work to help resident Walter Flanagan restore his home after a fire left him living in a tent in his backyard.

County Manager John Vithoulkas honored various members of the community effort for their efforts to aid and support Flanagan, a 73-year-old veteran who for months lived in a tent in his backyard after a fire destroyed his home.



After Shelby's story aired, people from around the community came together to renovate Flanagan's house and help him get reestablished.