Shelby Brown recognized at Henrico Board of Supervisors Meeting for helping man living in tent

Posted 11:35 pm, March 26, 2019, by

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- CBS 6's Shelby Brown was recognized at the Henrico County Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday for her work to help resident Walter Flanagan restore his home after a fire left him living in a tent in his backyard. 

County Manager John Vithoulkas honored various members of the community effort for their efforts to aid and support Flanagan, a 73-year-old veteran who for months lived in a tent in his backyard after a fire destroyed his home.

After Shelby's story aired, people from around the community came together to renovate Flanagan's house and help him get reestablished.

 

 

 

