Police: 7-Eleven robber stole cash, pork rinds

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police released video of a man wanted for robbing a Richmond 7-Eleven store early Sunday morning, March 24.

"[He] entered a 7-Eleven store located in the 4700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. Shortly after walking inside, the male suspect demanded money from the clerk. No weapon was displayed, but he acted as if he had one," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and a bag of pork rinds, then fled on foot toward Walmsley Boulevard."

The man was last seen wearing a two-tone black jacket with a gray skull cap.

Anyone with information to share about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000.