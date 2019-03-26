Rich Garon discusses his inspirational new novel

Posted 11:54 am, March 26, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Rich Garon is a former U.S. House of Representatives’ Chief of Staff. He spent 25 years working on Capitol Hill and then turned his talents to writing novels. His second book, “Lee Fitts,” is an inspirational novel about overcoming the odds, as well as exploring how forgiveness and compassion can help conquer anything. Rich Garon joined us to tell us more about this novel.

All proceeds from the book “Lee Fitts” are being donated to the Bill Mehr Drop-In Center for the Homeless in Woodbridge, Virginia. For more information, you can visit www.richgaron.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.