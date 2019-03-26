Reese’s releases two new Peanut Butter Cups that have even more peanut butter or chocolate

If you thought you couldn’t enjoy Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups any more than you already do… Reese’s just raised the bar.

Reese’s told TODAY the company was releasing two new limited-edition treats: one for peanut butter lovers and one for chocolate lovers.

The Hershey’s company says the Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cup will have even more peanut butter inside and it will also have a peanut butter candy shell on the top.

The Reese’s Chocolate Lovers Cup will have more chocolate than they’ve ever packed into a Reese’s Cup.

The new treats are said to be hitting shelves in mid-April. They will be available in regular size or king size.

