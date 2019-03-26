Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Each year, the Relationship Foundation of Virginia hosts a number of events that help enhance relationships. The next event focuses on work relationships. It’s called “Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus” and features the best-selling author who famously made that planet connection between men and women, Dr. John Gray. The Executive Director of the Foundation, Chris Beach, along with one of the sponsors of the event, Shawn Boyer, joined us to tell us more.

The Relationship Foundation of Virginia presents “Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus” with best-selling author Dr. John Gray on Monday, April 8th at the historic Byrd Theater in Carytown. The presentation begins at 7:00pm. For more information, you can visit www.marsvenusva.org.