Man arrested in connection to string of Petersburg burglaries

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man has been charged with multiple counts of burglary in connection to a string of break-ins throughout Petersburg.

James Theodore Cartwright was taken into custody Tuesday on multiple felony warrants for a rash of commercial burglaries that occurred in the South and East ends of the city from March 19 to March 25.

Cartwright has been charged with 5 counts of burglary and 1 count of attempted burglary.

If you have any information concerning any burglaries, believe that you heard or saw anything in the area of the incidents, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by down loading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.