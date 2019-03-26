Learn more about planning for college

Posted 12:00 pm, March 26, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - If you have a child or grandchild that’s a Junior or Senior in high school, this is an exciting time as they look forward to furthering their education. Margaret Bolton Baudinet is the Managing Director with College Solutions, and she joined us to share her tips for college planning. For more information on college planning services with Margaret Baudinet, you can visitwww.collegesolutions.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.