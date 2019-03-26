Kings Dominion opens Saturday: What’s new this year?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOSWELL, Va. -- Kings Dominion will open for its 44th season this Saturday, March 30.

"Guests can experience the return of their favorite thrills include the park’s newest coaster, Twisted Timbers, which combines wood and steel for an unforgettable ride experience featuring gravity defying twists and turns," a park spokesperson said. "In addition to more than 60 rides, shows and attractions, guest can delight in new food and beverage options, new entertainment, and immersive festivals throughout the season."

Scroll down to read what's new for the season:

New Festival

Experience Kings Dominion like you never have before when myth and magic join together to create the all-new Grand Carnivale. Guests can enjoy this new immersive festival every day June 15 through July 7 beginning at 5 p.m. to celebrate the sights, sounds, smells and tastes from cultures around the world including India, China, Italy, France and Germany.

Grand Carnivale has something for everyone from crafts and games, to delectable food and drink, to live music and astounding entertainment.

As the evening rolls in, the Spectacle of Color interactive electric light parade, complete with dazzling floats, authentic music and mesmerizing street performers dazzles guests as it makes its way through the park and ending at the base of the Eiffel Tower.

Guests are invited to top off the night at the park’s Carnivale Street Party, a magnificent party filled with international music, magic and merrymaking until the park closes.

New Food & Beverage Options

From Walking Chicken and Waffles to a Buffalo Chicken Pizza, guests can sample new flavors throughout the park. Those over the age of 21 can sit back and relax between the thrills at the park’s new taproom, The Parched Pig.

Located in the Old Virginia section of the park, twelve local craft beers will rotate throughout the season and feature the park’s three exclusive beers by Center of the Universe, Kings Brew:

Kings Brew IPA

Kings Brew Lager

NEW in 2019 - Kings Brew Amber Lager

New Shows and Live Entertainment

A total of eight new shows will delight guests of all ages this season from two new shows in Planet Snoopy starting this spring to a brand new acrobatic show, Gravity: A Cirque Experience. Additionally, new live music and entertainment options will delight guests throughout Soak City and the Candy Apple Grove midways with top hits and classic favorites.

