Here's how you can see The Book Of Mormon in Richmond for $25

RICHMOND, Va. — Tony award-winning musical The Book Of Mormon is coming to Altria Theatre this week – and a lucky few Richmonders will have the chance to snag tickets for just $25.

In Richmond, the show will conduct a pre-show lottery at the Box Office, making a limited number of tickets available for just $25.

Here’s how it works: Entries will be accepted at the box office beginning two and a half hours prior to each performance, running from March 26 to March 21 at Altria Theatre. Each person will print their name and the number of tickets (1 or 2) they wish to purchase on a provided card. Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of the discounted tickets.

There is a limit of one entry per person and two tickets per winner.