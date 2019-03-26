Family shares heartbreaking update after one of their missing dogs is found dead

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio family shared a heartbreaking update on Facebook Tuesday in the search for their beloved Bernese mountain dogs.

Morgan De Matteis, of Jackson Township, and her family have been looking for Bear and Leo since they went missing earlier this month. Family, friends and even Facebook fans have joined in their search by sharing De Matteis’ posts.

On Tuesday, she posted:

“My family and I have sad news to report. Today we recovered Bear’s body from a nearby pond. The morning of March 8th, the ponds were lightly covered with ice. We now believe that Bear fell through the ice and couldn’t get back up. We received a call today and we confirmed that it was Bear. Bear was an amazing dog who we loved so much. We will miss his big bear hugs. 🐾We thank God for our furry friend and the time we spent with him. He will be so missed. Furever in our hearts. 🐾”

De Matteis said they have not yet found Leo, and they are still holding out hope.

The family thanks everyone for all of their love and support.