Chef Ausar makes Mexican-inspired chilaquiles

RICHMOND, Va. - The Kitchen Magician, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh, joined us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen once again to whip up a tasty, Mexican-inspired dish. He walked us through his steps to make chilaquiles.

You can enjoy Chef Ausar’s culinary magic this weekend. He’ll be at Firehouse 15 in Richmond on Saturday, March 30th from 5pm-8pm and then again on Sunday, March 31st for brunch from noon to 3pm.

Chilaquiles

Serves 4

Ingredients

* 1 red onion diced

* 8 flour or corn tortillas

* 1 cup of diced tomatoes

* 2 cups of Black Beans

* 4 eggs

* 4 ears of Fresh Corn cut of the cobb

* 1 bunch of cilantro

* 2 avocados

* 2 cups of cheddar cheese

* 1 cup of queso Fresca

* 1 cup of sour cream

* 1 cup of scallions

* 1 cup of salsa

* 2 limes

* Salt & Pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400F

1. Cut up tortillas into triangle shapes and deep fry at 350 degrees until chips are golden. About 1 minute. Allow oil to drain from chips. Sprinkle salt and pepper on chips.

2. Prepare Pico De Gallo by adding diced tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, lime, salt and pepper in a bowl and toss. Set aside.

3. Heat oil in a medium frying pan over a medium heat. Sauté Fresh corn until caramelized, about 2 minutes add black beans and continue cooking for 1 minute. Add Salsa.

4. Add the fried tortilla chips to the pan and stir in as much as you can until the tortilla chips are partially coated in salsa and beans. Top with Cheddar Cheese.

5. Make a shallow well in the middle of the pan and crack in the egg. Place in oven and cook for about 5 minutes until the egg is set. Season the whole pan with salt and pepper and

drizzle with the remainder of the salsa. Serve with sliced avocado and a fresh lime wedge on the side. Top with sour cream, Pico De Gallo, queso Fresca and scallions.