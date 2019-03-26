× Alanis Morissette is pregnant

You oughta know that Alanis Morissette is expecting again.

The Grammy winner announced on Instagram on Monday that she is pregnant, via a photo of her sporting a baby bump while singing.

“So much NEWness,” the caption read.

This will be the 44-year-old singer’s third child with husband, rapper Mario Treadway, who goes by his stage name, SoulEye.

Their son Ever Imre was born in 2010 and daughter Onyx Solace was born in 2016.

In 2017, Morissette revealed to People magazine that she had suffered crippling postpartum symptoms with her children and was still struggling 14 months after the birth of her daughter to the point that “There are days I’m debilitated to the point where I can barely move.”

“As a kid, I imagined having children and being with an amazing partner,” she said. “This is a whole other wrench I didn’t anticipate.”

