RICHMOND, Va - Sisters Kearston and Kendall Gonzales, ages 12 and 14 respectively, first appeared on our show a few years ago. Since then, the young women have become even more poised and accomplished musicians. Kearston has even performed the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City, while her sister, Kendall, has performed with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. They joined us in the studio today to perform two songs.
Talented sisters Kearston and Kendall Gonzales perform
-
Musician Zack Artis performs “Let’s Stay Together”
-
Songstress Sharon Rae North
-
‘Sister Act’ hits Richmond
-
Beautiful, acoustic sounds from Daniel Champagne
-
“In My Chair”
-
-
“You Are Our Joy, Christmas” performed by Jekalyn Carr
-
Wyatt Michael Sounds like “Ol’ Blue Eyes”
-
Evolution of the Groove perform ‘Bobbin’
-
Classic Christmas Music by Angela Bryant-Brown
-
Fatima Ali, ‘Top Chef’ fan favorite, is dead at 29
-
-
List of celebrities and lawmakers who faced their own blackface scandals
-
Virginia Premier lends helping hand in the community
-
Dancing Benefits Children’s Hospital Foundation