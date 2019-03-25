Talented sisters Kearston and Kendall Gonzales perform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Sisters Kearston and Kendall Gonzales, ages 12 and 14 respectively, first appeared on our show a few years ago. Since then, the young women have become even more poised and accomplished musicians. Kearston has even performed the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City, while her sister, Kendall, has performed with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. They joined us in the studio today to perform two songs.