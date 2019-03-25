Richmond lowers speed limits to increase safety

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond announced it lower speed limits on some city streets in an effort to improve the safety of walkers, drivers, and cyclists.

“The decision to lower the speed came as a result of modifications in the GRTC Bus Network; higher density land use and the growth of VCU; exposure of pedestrians and cyclists to higher than average traffic volumes and wide crossings; and new signal timings that promote safer speeds and less illegal speeding,” the Department of Public Works announced. “In addition to the ongoing project to retime signalized intersections citywide, plans are underway to deploy additional high visibility crosswalk markings at intersections with traffic signals on major federal and state routes.”

Speed reductions from 35 mph to 25 mph on US Route 1 include:

Jefferson Davis Highway from Albany Avenue to Hull Street

Cowardin Avenue from Hull Street to Semmes Avenue

Belvidere Street from Idlewood Avenue to Leigh Street

Speed reductions from 35 mph to 30 mph include:

Forest Hill Avenue/Semmes Avenue between Prince George Road and Cowardin Avenue