HENRICO COUNTY, VA. — One person is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting Monday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 3600 block of Nine Mile Road in reference to a shooting.

One victim was located and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

#HPDAutoTweet: Henrico Police responding to a report of a shooting near the area of 1600 Block HENRICO ARMS PL. Updates provided as needed or when available. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 23, 2019