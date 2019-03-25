× Brett Eldredge, Justin Moore headline K95 CountryFest

RICHMOND, Va. — Singers Brett Eldredge and Justin Moore will headline K95 CountryFest at SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion June 21-22, 2019.

Eldredge was named the 2014 CMA New Artist of the Year award.

Moore scored his first country #1 in 2009 with “Small Town USA.” He hit #1 again — in 2011 — with “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.”

Tickets for both nights go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

Eat It, Virginia! with Scott and Robey is a podcast driven by food. We discuss Richmond restaurants and food events, answer your most pressing food-related questions, and share listener-submitted dining suggestions. Email the show here.

Subscribe to “Eat It, Virginia!” on your favorite podcast app and be in the know on where to go. If you like what you hear, leave a review.