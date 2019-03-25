Handling finances with elderly parents

RICHMOND, Va - It's one of the most difficult, but most important conversations you can have as an adult, talking to your parents about their finances and their financial future. Local money expert JB Bryan joined us with some tips on how to constructively have that conversation. JB Bryan hosts free weekly money seminars and webinars. To learn more about those, and to register, you can visit www.JBBRYAN.com.
