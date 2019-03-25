× Habitat for Humanity workers stabbed while working on Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. – Two Habitat for Humanity workers were stabbed Saturday afternoon near Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond.

The stabbing occurred when the workers were working on a home in the 200 block of W 34th Street.

Richmond Police responded to a report of an attempted robbery at approximately 1:49 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male and female victim with stab wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A victim reported that a suspect asked them for directions and attempted to rob them at knifepoint. No items were taken during the incident.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot toward Forest Hill Avenue.

Police are also seeking possible surveillance video or images from residents in the surrounding area to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Second Precinct Detective J. Thondique at (804) 646-8170 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

