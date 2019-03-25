× Man wanted for Goochland home break-in

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The Goochland Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a man wanted for breaking into a home.

Deputies responded to the River Road home in eastern Goochland on March 21.

“Upon arrival, deputies met with the homeowner and then secured the house,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “Deputies processed the scene for evidence and the homeowner checked the surveillance camera that was in one of the rooms.”

The camera captured an image of the suspect.

“The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying the individual pictured in the surveillance photo,” the sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “There is a reward being offered for the arrest and conviction of the individual.”

If you recognize the individual or have any information on this crime please call the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 556-5349 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, Text a Tip to CRIMES (274637) Keyword “iTip”, On line at 7801000.COM, or through the crime stoppers P3 App on your smart phone.