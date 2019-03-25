Five inmates escape from a North Carolina jail

A hunt for five inmates who escaped Monday night from the jail in Nash County, North Carolina, is expected to continue through the night, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said during a news conference.

The inmates escaped by pulling at a fence in the exercise yard that was already weakened and had been worked on months before, Stone said.

A camera monitoring the inmates was facing a different direction and Stone believes the inmates found a blind spot in the yard to escape.

The inmates were identified as:

David Ruffin Jr., charged with possession of heroin. Being held under $10,000 bond.

David Viverette, charged with robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle. Being held on bond in excess of $100,000. Last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Keonte Murphy, charged with assault by strangulation, other misdemeanor assault charges and armed robbery. Being held on $30,000 bond.

Raheem Horne, charged with first-degree burglary, larceny and numerous misdemeanor charges. Being held on $92,500 bond. Last seen wearing a green T-shirt and black shorts, according to the sheriff.

Laquaris Battle, charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, simple assault and violation of the impact program through Nash County. No bond. Last seen wearing white long johns.

“We do have a manpower issue at this time,” Stone said. “Obviously if we got the manpower you can put manpower in these pod systems where you actually got human eyes there.”

There is a $500 reward for each inmate. Stone said he believes there is an outside accomplice in this incident.

Stone wants the public to know, “Lock your cars. lock your doors, and if you see anything out of the way or you see a strange person walking around notify us immediately.”

Nashville, the county seat, is about 45 miles east of Raleigh.