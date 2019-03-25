× Teen reported missing in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Elizabeth Ann Pluger, 14, is missing.

She was last seen at her Mechanicsville home Sunday night, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

“Pluger is described as a white female with blond hair, approximately 5’4” tall and 170 pounds,” investigators said. “She was last seen wearing black sweat pants with gray or white lettering down the leg, a black sweatshirt with large bright pink or orange design and a black beanie hat.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

