× Divers begin recovery mission after witness sees car slipping into Petersburg lake

PETERSBURG, VA. — Dive teams are working to recover a vehicle seen sinking in Wilcox Lake in Petersbyrg.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a passerby observed the vehicle in water in the water and saw the tail end of the car sliding into the lake.

Chesterfield County dive teams, Petersburg Police, and Petersburg Fire are all on the scene.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.