Blue Bell Ice Cream returns to Richmond area grocery stores

RICHMOND, Va. – Ice cream lovers rejoice! Blue Bell Ice Cream is back in Richmond and surrounding areas.

Beginning Monday, March 25 Blue Bell returned to grocery store shelves across the commonwealth for the first time in three years.

The Texas-based company closed its local distribution center in 2015 along with dozens of others across the country, when the company shut down sales over listeria contamination.

Since then, the company recently completed its 14,000 sq. ft. distribution center in Ashland and will open a second center in Suffolk in April.

“Our brand-new facilities will house all of the products for the area,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “We have around 20 employees on staff at this time at each location.”

Blue Bell offers more than 40 flavors of ice cream, including Light and No Sugar Added selections, sherbet, and frozen snacks.

It’s most popular flavor is Homemade Vanilla, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Ice cream fans can look for Blue Bell at Kroger, Publix, Walmart, Walgreens, and other major and independent grocery stores.