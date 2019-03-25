Bill surprises FeedMore with a special donation for CBS 6 Gives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- For this week's edition of CBS 6 Gives, Bill Fitzgerald surprised the FeedMore foodbank with a special donation.

"We're making a donation to Feed More because of all the amazing work that it does for Central Virginians," Fitzgerald said, presenting a check to veteran FeedMore employee Ms. Sydney.

"We need a lot of people to be doing work for everybody," Ms. Sydney said, accepting the check.

Sydney, who has been working with Feed More for more than 20 years, was also gifted a restaurant gift card to celebrate her recent work anniversary.