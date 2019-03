Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Established in 2009, the BRAVO! Awards recognizes outstanding alumni from Chesterfield County Public Schools. Jean Cauble and one of last years honorees Vincent Ellis White join us to discuss this year's ceremony.

The Chesterfield Education foundation will be accepting nominations for this year's awards until Friday, March 29th. Nominations may be submitted through their website www.CEFVA.org.